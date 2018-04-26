17-year-old girl missing from Morgan Park

A 17-year-old girl has been missing since Saturday from the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Kea’sha Garrison was last seen in the 11600 block of South Longwood, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

She was described as a 5-foot-4, 115-pound black girl with brown eyes, black hair and a medium brown complexion, police said. She may be wearing a white blouse and black pants.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.