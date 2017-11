17-year-old girl missing from Norwood Park

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 17-year-old girl who went missing Tuesday from the Northwest Side Norwood Park neighborhood.

Kaitlin McMahon went missing at 3 a.m. Tuesday from the 5400 block of North Oriole Street, according to a missing alert from Chicago Police.

McMahon was described as a 5-foot-7, 105-pound white girl with blonde hair, blue eyes and a light complexion, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.