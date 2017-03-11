17-year-old girl missing since Sunday from South Side

Police are looking for a 17-year-old girl missing for five days from the South Side.

Nya Greene left her home Sunday and has not returned, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. She often frequents the area between Ashland and Damen avenues from 75th to 87th, and has also been known to spend time near 95th and Langley, or 63rd and Talman.

Greene is described as a 5-foot-6, 160-pound black girl with brown eyes, brown hair and light complexion, police said.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Area South Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8274.