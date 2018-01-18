17-year-old girl reported missing from Brighton Park

A 17-year-old girl was reported missing Thursday from the Southwest Side Brighton Park neighborhood.

Kenia Ballina was last seen Wednesday and was reported missing from the 4600 block of South California, Chicago Police said.

Ballina was described as a 5-foot-6, 180-pound Hispanic girl with a light complexion, brown eyes and red hair, police said.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket and red jogging pants, and may have been carrying a brown backpack, police said. Bellina is known to frequent the areas of 22nd Street and Western Avenue and 63rd Street and Sacramento Avenue.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.