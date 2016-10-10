Missing Evanston teen found safe in Midlothian

A 17-year-old girl with developmental disabilities was located Monday night after disappearing for nearly a week from north suburban Evanston.

Alishianna A. Harris was reported missing Oct. 4 after leaving her home in the 1600 block of Thelin Court, according to a statement from Evanston police.

She was found “in good health” in south suburban Midlothian, police said Monday night. No other details were released.