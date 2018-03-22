17-year-old girl reported missing from South Shore

A 17-year-old girl was reported missing Thursday from the South Shore neighborhood.

Destiny Scott was last seen March 15 and was missing from the 7200 block of South East End, Chicago Police said in a missing person alert.

Scott may be headed to the Memphis, Tennessee area, police said.

She was described as a black girl with brown eyes, brown hair and a medium complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a black coat with fur on the hood, a white T-shirt and gray leggings with white lettering on the legs.

Scott has piercings at the top of her ears, may be wearing turquoise and leopard print glasses and may be carrying and orange and black Nike backpack.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.