17-year-old girl reported missing from South Side

A teenage girl was reported missing Thursday from the South Side Brainerd neighborhood.

Kennedie Reynolds, 17, was last seen April 27 in the 9200 block of South Bishop, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

She was described as a 4-foot-11, 125-pound black girl with black hair, brown eyes and a medium-brown complexion. She was last wearing a pink jacket, black stretch pants, gym shoes and carrying a black purse.

Anyone with information about Reynolds’s whereabouts was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274 or 911.