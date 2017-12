17-year-old girl shot, seriously wounded in Chatham

A 17-year-old girl was shot early Friday in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

About 3:40 a.m., she was in the rear bedroom of a single-family home in the 7600 block of South Rhodes when someone fired shots from outside, striking the girl in the lower back, according to Chicago Police.

The girl was taken in serious condition to St. Bernard’s Hospital, police said.

No one was in custody as Area South detectives investigated.