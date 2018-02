17-year-old shot in Hegewisch neighborhood on Far South Side

A 17-year-old boy was shot Sunday evening in the Hegewisch neighborhood on the Far South Side.

About 5:55 p.m., the boy was shot in the head in the 4000 block of East 134th Street, Chicago Police said. He was then driven to St. Margaret Hospital in Hammond, Indiana.

From there, he was transported by ambulance to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said. No one was in custody.