17-year-old boy shot in Little Village

A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Wednesday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

About 4:50 p.m., the teen was in the 2500 block of South Sawyer Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

He suffered an injury to the right side and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

