18- and 13-year-old suffer gunshot wounds in South Austin

An 18- and 13-year-old each suffered gunshot wounds in a Saturday morning shooting in South Austin but were both listed in good condition afterward. | Google Maps

An 18- and 13-year-old each suffered gunshot wounds late Saturday morning in the South Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

About 11:55 a.m., the two were standing in the 4900 block of West Cortez when a shooter approached on foot, firing at each of them and striking the 18-year-old in the lower back and buttocks and the 13-year-old in the buttocks, according to Chicago Police.

Both the 18- and 13-year-old were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were listed in good condition, police said. No arrests had been made.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.