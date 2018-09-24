18 more convictions overturned in drug cases tied to corrupt Chicago cop

A Cook County judge on Monday overturned the convictions of 18 men who had drugs planted on them by a rogue band of Chicago police officers.

That means 42 people — so far — have been exonerated in cases tied to Sgt. Ronald Watts’ decade of fabricated charges.

The latest decision comes a year after convictions were tossed in another mass exoneration of 15 men who were caught in Watts’ web of planted drugs, falsified reports and false witness testimonies.

According to the Exoneration Porject at the University of Chicago, which had worked on several of the latest cases, the 18 men whose convictions were overturned Monday were wrongly accused from 2002 to 2008.

Watts and Officer Kallatt Mohammed were indicted on federal charges in 2012 after one of their targets turned out to be an FBI informant. A little less than a year ago, 15 officers serving under him were demoted to desk duty.

The longest sentences of Watt’s targets stretched to almost a decade in prison before they were tossed. Now, the 15 men exonerated last November are suing the city for its alleged complicity in the police department’s “code of silence.”

