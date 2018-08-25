18-year-old man fatally struck by bus in Chicago Heights

An 18-year-old man died Friday afternoon after he was hit by a bus in south suburban Chicago Heights.

Arlen J. Bradley, of Cedar Lake, Indiana, was hit by a bus outside an auto parts shop at 171 E. 12th St., according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Bradley was taken to Saint James Hospital in Chicago Heights, where he died at 2:47 p.m. Friday, the medical examiner’s office said.

The date of the incident and further details were not immediately released by Chicago Heights police.

An autopsy Saturday determined Bradley died from blunt force injuries to the head and torso, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.