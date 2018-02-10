18-year-old man in need of medical attention missing from Bronzeville

An 18-year-old man who may need medical attention has been reported missing for more than a week from the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

O’Shai Royal has been missing since February 2 from the area of East 44th Street and South State Street, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

Royal was described as a 6-foot-1 black man weighing about 150 pounds, police siad. He may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts was asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.