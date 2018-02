18-year-old man critically wounded in Logan Square drive-by shooting

A man was critically wounded Friday evening in a Northwest Side Logan Square neighborhood drive-by shooting.

The 18-year-old was walking shortly after 6 p.m. when a dark car pulled up next to him in the 1900 block of North Harding and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

Paramedics took him to Stroger Hospital, where he was in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated.