18-year-old man fatally struck by vehicle in South Barrington

An 18-year-old man died Saturday after being struck by a vehicle in northwest suburban South Barrington.

Jake Brummitt, of Mount Prospect, was a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in the first block of North Barrington Road, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Brummitt was pronounced dead at 9:38 p.m. Saturday, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy Monday found he died of multiple injuries from being struck by a vehicle and his death was ruled an accident.

South Barrington police could not immediately provide additional information about the incident Monday.