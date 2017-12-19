18-year-old man killed in Des Plaines hit-and-run crash

An 18-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

At 10:27 p.m., Henry Sinisterra was found lying unconscious in the road in the 1500 block of Miner Street, according to Des Plaines police.

A red SUV was seen fleeing the scene shortly after the crash, police said. Witnesses saw Sinisterra walking in the road before the crash, and he was almost struck by other vehicles that maneuvered out of the way.

Sinisterra, a Rosemont resident, was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he was pronounced dead at 8:02 p.m. Sunday, according to police.

No one is in custody as of Tuesday morning. Anyone with information is asked to call Des Plaines police at (847) 391-5400.