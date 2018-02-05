18-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash in northwest Indiana

A man was killed in a crash Monday morning when they lost control of their vehicle on the Lincoln Highway near Valparaiso, Indiana.

Officers responded at 10:26 a.m. to U.S. 30 after a 1994 Ford Explorer went off the road as it headed east in a passing lane near County Road 250 West, the Porter County Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver, 18-year-old Mikael Chambers of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Porter County Coroner’s Office.

Chambers lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons and went airborne before striking a tree in a ditch, the coroner’s office said. Road conditions and speed are believed to have played a role in the crash.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.