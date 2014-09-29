18-year-old man missing from Southwest Side

An 18-year-old man has been reported missing from the Southwest Side, police announced Monday.

Nicholas Patino was last seen near the 5300 block of South Kilbourn, which divides the Archer Heights and West Elsdon neighborhoods. He frequents the area near the 6100 block of South Narragansett in Clearing, police said.

Patino is described as 5-foot-9, 150-pound white man with brown eyes, short curly brown hair, and a light complexion, police said.

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored T-shirt, camouflage shorts and black Nike gym shoes, police said. Authorities did not specify when he went missing.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.