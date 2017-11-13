18-year-old man shot in hand, arm in North Lawndale

An 18-year-old man was shot Monday morning in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

At 10:42 a.m., he was standing on the corner in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt when he was approached by two black males armed with handguns, according to Chicago Police.

The victim started walking away and heard gunshots, police said. He was shot in the left hand and upper right arm.

He took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

One of the shooters was wearing a gray hoodie and the other was wearing a black hoodie, police said.