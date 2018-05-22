18-year-old man shot near middle school in West Pullman

A man was wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon near Jesse Owens Community Academy in the West Pullman neighborhood.

The 18-year-old was standing outside about 3:45 p.m. in the 12300 block of South State Street when another male walked up and fired at him, Chicago Police said.

The man was struck in the hand and took himself to MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island, police said. His condition had stabilized.

A spokesman for Chicago Public Schools did not immediately respond to a request for comment.