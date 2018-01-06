18-year-old man, two 16-year-old boys charged in Lawndale vehicle theft

Two 16-year-old boys and an 18-year-old man have been charged for their suspected roles in the theft of an 86-year-old man’s vehicle in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

About 11 a.m., the 86-year-old was was in traffic in the 600 block of South Kostner when his 2017 beige Cadillac was bumped in the rear, according to Chicago Police.

When the man got out of his vehicle to inspect the damage, 18-year-old Amos Bailey and the two teenage boys — who were not identified because they are juveniles — got in his car with a weapon and drove off, police said.

Police tried to curb the Cadillac a short time later when it failed to stop at a stop sign, but the suspects drove off, police said. A police helicopter followed the Cadillac and let officers know that it had been parked near Filmore and Austin, giving them a description of the suspects as they ran away.

Officers found Bailey and the two teens and took them into custody, police said.

Bailey, of the Lawndale neighborhood, was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun; aggravated fleeing; receiving, possessing or selling a stolen vehicle; and leaving the scene, police said. He was also cited for failing to stop at a stop sign and disobeying a red signal stop.

One of the 16-year-old boys was charged with possession of a controlled substance and criminal trespass to a vehicle, police said. The other was charged with criminal trespass to a vehicle.