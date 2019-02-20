18-year-old shot in Brainerd

An 18-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in the South Side Brainerd neighborhood.

At 10:02 p.m., the man was standing in the 1500 block of West 94th Street when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been struck in the arm, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said,

Area South detectives are investigating.