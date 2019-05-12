18-year-old shot to death in Gary

An 18-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday in Gary, Indiana.

Authorities were dispatched to 19th Avenue and Hovey Place in Gary about 12:25 a.m. and found Tory L. Height II with gunshot wounds, according to the Lake County coroner’s office. He was pronounced dead at 1:11 a.m.

The death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said. Gary police did not immediately respond to a request for details.