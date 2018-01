18-year-old woman shot in Englewood

A woman was shot Thursday night in a South Side Englewood neighborhood attack.

The 18-year-old was walking on a sidewalk at 11:33 p.m. when someone in a blue car fired shots in the 7100 block of South Halsted, according to Chicago Police.

She was taken to South Shore Hospital, where she was being treated for a graze wound to the right hand, police said. Her condition was stabilized.