18-year-old woman shot while leaving party in Harvey

Officers respond to a shooting early Saturday that left an 18-year-old woman wounded in south suburban Harvey. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

An 18-year-old woman was shot early Saturday as she left a party in south suburban Harvey.

About 1 a.m., the woman was leaving the party near the intersection of Lexington Avenue and 147th Street when a sedan pulled up and someone inside fired shots, according to Sean Howard, spokesman for the city of Harvey.

She suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and was taken to Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey, where her condition stabilized, Howard said.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.