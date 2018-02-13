1871 names Betsy Ziegler next CEO

Betsy Ziegler will be the next CEO of tech incubator 1871. | 1871

Tech incubator 1871 named a new CEO on Tuesday: innovation expert and startup strategist Betsy Ziegler.

Ziegler spent the past three years as chief innovation officer at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. Prior to that, she served as associate dean of degree programs and dean of students.

The strategist has also worked as a principal in McKinsey & Co.’s Chicago office.

“I am excited to engage and partner with the entire tech/entrepreneurial ecosystem in extending the impact of 1871 and the reputation of Chicago as the go-to tech hub across the globe,” Ziegler said in a statement.

Ziegler, who will be the first female CEO of 1871, will succeed Howard Tullman, an entrepreneur and venture capitalist. Tullman will remain a member of 1871’s board of directors.

“Betsy Ziegler is a proven leader and an innovation expert who exemplifies everything that we were looking for, and we couldn’t be happier that she has agreed to help us take 1871 and Chicago’s status as a national and global technology center to the next level,” said board chairman Jim O’Connor Jr.

Ziegler will start in her new role in April.