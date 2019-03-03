18th Street bridge to close Tuesday for testing

The 18th Street Bridge over the Chicago River will close for testing Tuesday morning ahead of the spring boating season, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

The closure will last from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., CDOT said in a statement.

Drivers traveling east on 18th Street should turn north onto Canal Street before proceeding east on Roosevelt Road, turning south on Clark Street and returning to eastbound 18th, CDOT said. Motorists going west on 18th should travel north on Clark, west on Roosevelt and south on Canal before getting back onto 18th.

Throughout March, seven other bridges over the river will face similar closures for testing, CDOT said. On Wednesday, the Wabash Avenue Bridge will be closed for the same hours.