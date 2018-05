19 displaced after HazMat situation in Gage Park

Three children and 16 adults were displaced due to a HazMat situation early Tuesday in a building in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Firefighters responded about 12:30 a.m. to a Level 1 HazMat at 5805 South Sacramento Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Media Affairs.

The cause of the situation was a high carbon monoxide reading causes by a faulty boiler, officials said.

No injuries were reported.