19 hurt, 3 killed, in weekend shootings across Chicago

Chicago Police investigate a scene where five people were shot, Sunday morning, in the 500 block of North Hamlin, in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Nineteen people were wounded, three of them fatally, in a series of weekend shootings on Chicago’s South and West sides.

Early Sunday, a man was shot to death and four others were struck by gunfire when someone started shooting into a throng of people in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The shooter walked up to the group just after 3 a.m. and fired multiple shots as they congregated on a sidewalk in the 500 block of North Hamlin — which is just around the corner from Garfield Park Hospital, according to Chicago police.

Timothy Lomax, 22, was struck multiple times and rushed to Stroger Hospital, where he died about two hours later, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He lived in neighboring Humboldt Park.

A man and woman, both 27 years old, were seriously wounded in the attack, police said. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, while the women was struck in her chest and pelvis and rushed to Stroger.

Two other men, both 25, were listed in good condition after being shot in the face and thigh, respectively, police said. One of them was being treated at Stroger and the other was taken to Sinai.

On Friday evening, a teenager was shot and killed in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Luis Rodriguez, 17, was walking about 6:55 p.m. in the 3500 block of West 58th Street when four males hopped out of a black SUV and opened fire, authorities said.

Rodriguez was struck twice in his back and rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead less than an hour later, authorities said. He lived in the same block where the shooting happened.

Hours earlier, in the weekend’s first shooting, a 30-year-old man was fatally wounded in a Burnside neighborhood attack on the South Side.

About 4:25 p.m. Friday, 30-year-old Keavith R. Pitts was involved in an argument in the hallway of a building in the 9200 block of South Dauphin when someone fired at him, authorities said.

Investigators arrived at the scene to find Pitts suffering from a gunshot wound to his groin, police said. A handgun was found on his body.

Burns was taken to University of Chicago and pronounced about 40 minutes after the shooting, authorities said. He lived in Burnside.

Twelve other people were wounded in citywide shootings over the weekend, police reported. Shootings last weekend left four dead and ten hurt across the city.

