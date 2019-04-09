19-month-old boy missing from Indianapolis

A 19-month-old boy has gone missing from Indianapolis, according to a Silver Alert released Tuesday by Indiana State Police.

Kristian Juarez was last seen at 6 p.m. Sunday in Indianapolis, police said. He was described as a 2-foot tall, 25-pound black boy with black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white onesie with black-and-white camouflage pants.

Police believe Juarez may be in extreme danger and requiring medical assistance. He may be with Tishawn Blackwell, 48, who was described as a 5-foot-3, 219-pound black woman with black hair and brown eyes. Blackwell was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a grey shirt and sandals, police said.

Blackwell is driving a beige or tan 2005 Buick Rendezvous with a hole in the right tail light and tinted windows, police said. Her vehicle may have a sticker on the back that says “Courage” and an Indiana license plate #284TES.

Anyone with information about Juarez’s location is asked to call the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540, 317-327-6541 or 911.