19 shot — 2 fatally — Friday in city gun violence

Police investigate a shooting about 10:30 p.m. Friday, August 10, 2018 in the 200 block of East 123rd St. in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

Chicago gun violence left two people dead Saturday and at least 17 others wounded, including a woman killed in a domestic dispute with someone.

About 4:45 p.m., the 29-year-old woman was having a domestic dispute with someone in the 2500 block of East 79th Street when the person pulled out a gun and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The woman, who had a pending order an order of protection against the shooter, suffered a gunshot wound to her back, police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

A 15-year-old boy was also shot in his face and was taken to the same hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said. He was not an intended target.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about her death.

Earlier in the morning, A man was shot to death in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. Dylan Zavala, 18, was found with a gunshot wound to the head about 8:10 a.m. in an alley in the 2900 block of West Pershing, according to police and the medical examiner’s office.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, authorities said. Zavala lived in the Douglas Park neighborhood.

The last nonfatal shooting Friday wounded a man in the Little Village neighborhood on the West Side. The shooting happened about 11:10 p.m. in the 2800 block of South Komensky Ave., police said.

The 21-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when someone from a SUV fired shots striking the man in the abdomen, police said. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center where his condition was stabilized.

In other shootings Saturday: