19 shot — 2 killed — Sunday in city shootings

Two people were killed and 17 others were wounded in city gun violence by the end of Sunday.

Within the 24-hour period, shootings across Chicago’s South and West sides wounded three women, ages 18, 19 and 36. The 18-year-old woman was wounded in a Bronzeville shooting that killed a man.

About 11:40 p.m., the woman and a 26-year-old man were standing outside in the 4400 block of South Prairie when someone in a passing vehicle shot at them, according to Chicago Police. The 26-year-old man was struck in his chest, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

The woman was shot in her leg and buttocks, and was stabilized at the same hospital, according to police. Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

Sunday’s second fatal shooting happened in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side. Two men were shot about 6 p.m. in the 11900 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to police. A 21-year-old was shot in his chest and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died. A 26-year-old was shot in his thigh and was taken to the same hospital, where his condition stabilized.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details on the fatalities.

Sunday’s last nonfatal shooting wounded a 32-year-old man in the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood on the Far South Side. About 11:10 p.m., the man was walking in the 13000 block of South Drexel when he was suddenly shot in his shoulder, police said. He was unsure of where the shots came from. His condition stabilized at Christ Medical Center. Earlier Sunday, a delivery driver was shot less than a block away.

About 9:20 p.m., two people were shot in the West Side Austin neighborhood. A man and woman were walking when a male they did not know fired shots from across the street, striking them both in the 700 block of North Central Park Avenue, according to police. The 36-year-old woman was shot in the lower back and foot. She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was in serious condition. The man, 26, was shot in the hand and was in good condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.

In other shootings Sunday: