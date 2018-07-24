19 shot Monday across Chicago

Police investigate a shooting Monday night in the 6400 block of South May that left five people wounded | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Between midnight and 10:40 p.m. Monday, 19 people were wounded by gunfire in shootings across the city.

Six people were shot between 11 p.m. and midnight, the most recent shooting happened in the East Chatham neighborhood on the Far South Side.

A 39-year-old woman was a passenger in a vehicle when she heard shots and felt pain about 11:40 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Ellis, according to Chicago Police.

She suffered a graze wound to her face. She refused medical treatment by paramedics and was not taken to a hospital.

About a half hour earlier, five people were shot, including one teenager, in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The group was standing on the sidewalk when a white Jeep drove by and someone inside fired shots at 11:09 p.m. in the 6400 block of South May, according to police.

A 16-year-old girl was among those wounded in the shooting. She was shot twice in the arm and twice in the leg, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital where she was in good condition.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the right thigh and left foot and was in serious condition. He was taken to St. Bernard’s Hospital and was being transferred to Stroger Hospital, police said. Another man, 22, was shot in the back and was in critical condition at the same hospital.

A 25-year-old man was taken to St. Bernard’s with a gunshot wound to the right hand, police said. His condition had been stabilized.

A 26-year-old woman was shot in the side and in her arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where her condition stabilized, police said.

An hour earlier, a man was shot in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

A 24-year-old man walked into the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the buttocks about 10:40 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Vernon, according to Chicago Police.

He was in surgery early Tuesday, police said. The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.

At 9:56 p.m., a 23-year-old woman was shot in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The woman was walking in the 1500 block of North Austin when she heard gunshots and noticed she’d been shot in the thigh. She was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

A teen was wounded about 7:30 p.m., along with a 32-year-old man, in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The man was walking west about 7:30 p.m. in the 800 block of North Lavergne when a male fired shots, striking him in the arm, according to Chicago Police. The boy was standing on the sidewalk when he heard the gunfire and realized he’d been shot in his chest, left leg and hands.

They were both taken to Stroger Hospital, where the boy was listed in critical condition and the man’s condition was stabilized, police said.

Throughout the day, nine others were wounded by gunfire, including a 32-year-old man shot in a drive-by attack in West Englewood, a 26-year-old man who was critically wounded in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side and two 20-year-old men who were shot in the Austin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

An 18-year-old man was shot while riding in a vehicle and a 19-year-old man was shot while standing on a front porch about a block away in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

About 12:25 a.m., two men were shot in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The men — ages 27 and 29 — were standing on a sidewalk in the 10800 block of South Princeton Avenue when someone in a passing white car opened fire, police said.

The men were both struck once in the leg and were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where their conditions stabilized, according to police.

The first shooting of the day happened about 12:05 a.m. in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

A 25-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk about 12:05 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Congress Parkway when someone walked up to him and fired shots. He was struck in his hip and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

On Sunday, 16 people were shot, three of them fatally.