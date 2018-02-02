19-year-old charged with Vittum Park slaying

A 19-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including that he shot a man to death during an argument last month in the Vittum Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Lewis Pelayo, who lives in the neighborhood, was charged with a felony count of first-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Miguel Islas on Jan. 11, according to authorities.

Pelayo was arguing with Islas about 5:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of South Cicero when he shot Islas in his chest, Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said. Islas was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he died.

The next day, Pelayo was in a vehicle when officers tried to take him in to custody, police said. He ran off and continued to resist arrest when he was taken into custody about 3:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Archer.

When he was arrested, Pelayo was found in possession of a handgun, cocaine and marijuana, police said. He was additionally charged with felony counts of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of between 100 and 500 grams of marijuana and three misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

Pelayo was denied bond at his initial court appearance, according to Cook County court records. He was scheduled to return to court Feb. 9.