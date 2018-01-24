19-year-old man charged in series of Near South Side robberies

A 19-year-old man has been charged with with a series of robberies in recent weeks that happened in downtown Chicago and on the Near South Side.

Walter Diggs, of the South Shore neighborhood, was charged with a felony count of robbery, Chicago Police said Wednesday.

Diggs is responsible for the robbery of a 46-year-old man about 11 p.m. Dec. 30 in the 1400 block of South Michigan, police said. In that incident, he approached the man, got into the man’s 2018 Jeep and drove off.

Diggs is also accused of robbing two women Jan. 2, police said. The first was robbed of her property about 5:50 a.m. in the first block of of East 26th Street and the second about 8:15 a.m. in the first block of North Water Street.

Diggs was expected to appear in bond court Thursday.