Police: 19-year-old man dies after Back of the Yards shooting

A 19-year-old man died after he was shot Sunday afternoon in the South Side Back of the Yards neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

He was in the 5000 block of South Winchester at 2:10 p.m. when someone walked up and fired multiple times, police said.

The victim was shot in the neck and head and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.