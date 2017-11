19-year-old man critically wounded in Bronzeville shooting

A 19-year-old man was shot and critically wounded Monday afternoon in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood.

He was walking in the first block of East 47th Street at 1:08 p.m. when two males approached and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The victim was shot in the arm and leg, and was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.