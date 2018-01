19-year-old man critically wounded in West Lawn shooting

A man was critically wounded Monday evening in a West Lawn neighborhood shooting on the Southwest Side.

The 19-year-old was shot in the abdomen at 5:43 p.m. in the 3800 block of West 71st Street, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

More information about the shooting wasn’t known.

Nobody was in custody as Area Central detectives investigated.