19-year-old man found unresponsive, pronounced dead in garage in Lawndale

A 19-year-old man was found unresponsive and pronounced dead in a garage Saturday morning in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood.

At 9:07 a.m., the man was discovered in a garage in the 2200 block of South Kenneth, according to Chicago Police. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and his cause of death was not known.

A 19-year-old man is being questioned in regard to the death, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the death.