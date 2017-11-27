19-year-old man shot, critically wounded during Humboldt Park robbery

A man was shot and critically wounded during a robbery Sunday night in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The 19-year-old was walking on the sidewalk about 9:50 p.m. in the 600 block of North Sawyer when another male walked up and announced a robbery, according to Chicago Police. The robber then shot the man multiple times and made off with his wallet.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated the incident.