19-year-old man shot in Austin

A man was shot Wednesday night in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The 19-year-old was approached about 7 p.m. in the 500 block of North Laverne by two people who began shooting, Chicago Police said.

The shooters ran to a red van and drove away.

The man was struck in the thigh and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.