Police: 19-year-old man dies after Washington Park shooting

A 19-year-old man died after he was shot Wednesday afternoon in the South Side Washington Park neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

The shooting happened about 2:45 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Cottage Grove, police said.

The man was shot in the head and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A police source said the victim is a documented gang member. The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately available.