19-year-old man shot in Humboldt Park

A man was wounded in a shooting Saturday evening in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 8:32 p.m., the 19-year-old was shot in his right hand in the 900 block of North Harding Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He walked into Mt. Sinai Hospital and his condition was not immediately known, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.