19-year-old man shot in Prospect Heights

A man was wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in northwest suburban Prospect Heights.

Officers responding found the 19-year-old shot about 4:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of Cove Drive, according to Prospect Heights police.

He suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. His injuries were not believed to be life threatening.

Detectives were collecting evidence at the scene Tuesday night and residents were told there was no imminent threat to the community.