19-year-old man shot in the chest during argument in Grand Boulevard

A 19-year-old man was shot in the chest during an argument Tuesday night in the South Side Grand Boulevard neighborhood.

The man was sitting inside a vehicle just after 8 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Forestville when someone walked up to the car, started arguing and then opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The 19-year-old drove himself to Provident Hospital and was later transferred to Stroger Hospital, police said. He is listed in critical condition.

No other details were immediately available.