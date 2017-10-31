Suspect shot himself in penis after West Pullman robbery

A man shot himself in the penis after robbing two people at a business Tuesday morning in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Just after 6 a.m., the 19-year-old robbed two people at gunpoint of their cellphones, wallets and cash at a business in the 700 block of West 116th Place, according to Chicago Police.

As the man was running away, he shot himself in the penis, police said. He was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center, where he was taken into custody.

Charges are pending Tuesday morning, police said. Area South detectives are investigating.