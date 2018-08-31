19-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash with school bus in Schaumburg

A 19-year-old man was killed in a crash with a school bus Thursday afternoon in northwest suburban Schaumburg.

About 3:35 p.m., Robert Payne was riding a motorcycle when he collided with a school bus near Rodenburg and Irving Park roads, according to Schaumburg police.

Police said the school bus was empty at the time of the crash and the driver of the bus was not hurt. Additional information about the crash was not released Friday.

Payne, of Glendale Heights, was taken to Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village, where he was pronounced dead at 4:28 p.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled an accident.

No charges or citations had been issued as of Friday afternoon.