19-year-old shot by concealed-carry holder identified

Authorities have identified a 19-year-old man who was shot to death early Tuesday when he attempted to rob a concealed-carry permit holder in Fernwood.

Laavion Goings had been released from Cook County Jail two months earlier after pleading guilty to a drug charge and was on probation at the time of the robbery, according to authorities.

Goings pleaded guilty Nov. 1 to possession of methamphetamine, Cook County court records showed. He had initially also faced six counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer in connection with the same case, but the charges were later dropped by prosecutors.

The charges stemmed from his arrest in June, when Goings was charged with possession of a controlled substance and attacking a police officer in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

He was taken into custody after being identified as the target of a search warrant about 6:50 p.m. on June 7, 2018 in the 5900 block of South Elizabeth Street, on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, police said.

During the arrest, Goings allegedly pushed a police officer. He then caused damage to a CPD vehicle while being taken in for processing, police said.

He was additionally charged with aggravated battery of an officer, criminal damage to government property and resisting an officer, police said.

Goings was sentenced to community service and two-years probation on the drug charge and was still on probation when he approached the 25-year-old woman about 5:45 a.m. Tuesday at a bus shelter at 103rd and Wallace streets, according to authorities.

Chicago police said Goings tried to rob the woman at gunpoint, but she also pulled a gun and fired a shot, striking Goings in the neck.

Surveillance video recorded by a business across the street showed Goings and the woman run in opposite directions after the shooting.

Goings was found suffering from the bullet wound a block away, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died.

Police said the woman had a valid permit to carry a concealed weapon and wasn’t facing charges related to the shooting Wednesday. The case remained under investigation.