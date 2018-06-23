19-year-old with autism reported missing from Austin

Quinton Hunt was reported missing from the Austin neighborhood Friday. | Chicago Police

A 19-year-old man with autism was reported missing from the West Side Austin neighborhood.

Quinton Hunt left his home from the 1500 block of North Linder Avenue and hasn’t contacted his family since Friday, according to Chicago Police.

Hunt was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, a rainbow-colored button-down shirt and blue jeans, police said. He was described as a 5-foot-6 tall, 160 pound black man.

Hunt has been reported missing several times in the past, and likes to wander the city and suburbs on foot, police said.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts was asked to call Area North detectives Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.